Alvin “Al” West (1950-2019)

Alvin S. West II, 68 years, of Alvordton, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at SKLD Medical Residence, Bryan with his family by his side. Al was born September 25, 1950 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Alvin and Annabelle (Lyons) West.

He was a 1969 graduate of Bryan High School. Al served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He married Hilda J. Dohm on July 10, 1971 in Archbold, Ohio and the marriage ended in 1990. Al worked in the maintenance department at Bryan Metals for 35 years, retiring in 2015. He previously worked at Strydel, Inc in Stryker. In his free time, Al enjoyed spending time outdoors working on his 10 acre property. He especially cherished spending time with his family. He could always be found supporting his grandchildren in all their activities.

Surviving are his two daughters, Jeannie (Scott) Fisher of Paulding, Ohio and Karen (Carl) Cox of Edgerton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Harlie Geren; PV2. Austin Sonner, Brody Fisher and Mallory Fisher; three great-grandchildren; mother, Annabelle West of Bryan, Ohio; two brothers, David West of Howard, Ohio and Robert West of Bryan, Ohio and one sister, Joanne (Robert) Taylor of Clarksville, Arkansas. Alvin was preceded in death by his father, Alvin S. West and sister-in-law, Joyce West.

Visitation for Alvin S. West II will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home- Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral Services will be held in the funeral home Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked those remembering Al to make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

