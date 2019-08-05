Patricia “Trish” Andre (1961-2019)

Patricia B. “Trish” Andre, age 58, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away Friday, August 02, 2019 in Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born February 10, 1961 in New Castle, Indiana to the late Keith and Jean (Hartman) Painter. She married Nathan L. Andre on February 02, 1985 in Wauseon, Ohio and he survives. Trish was a graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agronomy and was a Certified Crop Advisor. She was a member of North Clinton Church, Wauseon, Ohio, the Ohio Jersey Breeder’s Association, Gideon International Auxiliary, and Farm Bureau. She was a 4-H Advisor and a Bible Quiz Coach.

Survivors include her husband, Nate Andre, of Wauseon, Ohio. Children, Perry and Kirby Andre, Bowling Green, Ohio, Kira and Steven Wetmore, of Mount Ulla, North Carolina, Ross Andre, Wauseon, Ohio. One grandchild, Esther Andre. Trish’s siblings, Dr. Elaine (Painter) and Rev. Sam Romines, Bowling Green, KY., Daniel and Rosalind (Painter) Richey, New Castle, IN., Greg and Ramona (Painter) Hayne, Fairfield, Iowa, Tom and Jan Painter, Mooreland, IN., Joe Painter, Springport, IN., David and Pam Painter, Parker City, IN. Numerous nieces and nephews. Trish is preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Andre family 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 09, 2019 in North Clinton Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Friends may also call 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the church prior to the celebration of life services. Celebration of Trish’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 in North Clinton Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Pastor Glenn Coblentz and Pastor Brad Faler will officiate. Funeral luncheon will be held following the celebration of life service in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: North Clinton Church. Online condolences may be given at: www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.