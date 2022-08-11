Alvordton Plow Days Set For Saturday

August 10, 2022

The annual Alvordton Plow Days is scheduled to take place this Friday and Saturday.  Thank you to this year’s sponsors for making promotion within both the print edition and online possible.  Come out for a great family gathering!

