Alzheimer’s Association To Hold Virtual Educational Program For The Community & Families Impacted By Disease

TOLEDO, OH – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss safety issues in the home, communication, COVID-19 challenges, long-distance caregiving and information on the disease itself. The programs run about an hour and are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or their family members who may be concerned.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800.272.3900.
June 1-Safety in the Home 10am
June 2-Simple Communication Tips for Caregivers 10am
June 2-Caregiving From Afar 4:30pm
June 3-Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 10am
June 3-COVID-19 and Caregiving *NEW* 6:30pm
June 4-Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers-Late Stage 3:30pm
June 5-Understanding/Responding to Dementia Related Behavior 10:30am
June 5-Healthy Living for your Brain and Body 12:30pm
–PRESS RELEASE
