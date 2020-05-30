NwOESC Governing Board Approves Numerous Personnel Decisions

The following actions were taken by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board at their regular meeting held May 26, 2020 via remote meeting.

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by President Nona Rupp.

REPORTS:

OSBA LEGISLATIVE LIAISON: Mr. Brian Baker share the Senate passed SB 248, which extends a moratorium on the requirement for storm shelters to be constructed for new school construction projects. The House Primary and Secondary Education Committee accepted HB 239 which revises high school state testing requirements and requires each school district to form a working group to evaluate the amount of time students spend on testing. The revised version now provides an opt-out from the ACT or SAT but maintains all high school end-of-course exams. The House Criminal Justice Committee held a third hearing on HB 83, which increases the penalties for the offense of failing to stop for a stopped school bus and allows images captured by a camera installed on a school bus to be used as corroborating evidence for such offense. The committee also passed SB 10, which increases the penalty for theft in office when the value of stolen property or services is $150,000 or more. The House Finance Committee accepted a substitute version of HB 13, which establishes the residential broadband expansion program. The Office of Educator Licensure is now accepting applications for the one-year temporary license. To qualify for a one-year temporary license, an applicant must meet all qualifications for an educator license offered by the Ohio Department of Education other than passage of the required examination(s). All one-year temporary licenses will be effective for the 2020-2021 school year and are non-renewable.

CFO/TREASURER: Homer Hendricks shared information on the potential change from Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial reporting to cash basis, or OCBOA beginning with this year’s fiscal year-end reporting. Mr. Hendricks has reviewed data from other districts and ESCs along with advantages and disadvantages of each reporting system. Mr. Hendricks has established periodic Zoom meetings with the area treasurers to discuss current issues and replace our regular monthly breakfast meetings. Most treasurers have been participating and discussions have focused on ODE updates, five-year forecasts, economic trends, and funding issues including the federal CARES Act. These meetings will continue to be offered until we can begin meeting in person again as new topics seem to show up frequently. Districts are have continued to return their service agreements for 2020-21 with the remainder on this month’s agenda and are being loaded into ODE’s online portal. The portal requires both NwOESC and local district approval before June 15 to begin their state foundation deductions starting in July. All involved appreciate this process, as it is very easy to follow the approvals and ensure all approvals occur on time.

Final program costs are being completed for distribution to the districts in early June. It is our first time using the new PRESIS system to generate the student lists for our staff and district reviews before finalizing the program costs. The lists are easy to navigate and we have worked with the developer to address outstanding issues affecting the reports. They have been very responsive to those changes.

DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL EDUCATION: Jill Gilliland shared an update on early childhood screenings. They will take place at the NWOESC during the first two weeks of June, with social distancing and sanitizing in place. We hope to see up to 300 children at screenings. Our team will be learning more about the possibility of conducting evaluations via online tools and will need to determine if ETRs can be completed remotely in the future if needed. End of the year activities continue, including several online meetings with various groups.

DIRECTOR OF CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION, & PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: Kris Dobbelaere shared that the Curriculum Team held virtual Zoom meetings with teachers and received feedback regarding support that is needed in the event that schools do not open as normal next school year. Our team will use this feedback to provide support to districts in planning for next year. NwOESC Consultants, Josh Clark, Katie Jimenez and Kallie Gensler will be facilitating training for OTES (Ohio Teacher Evaluation System) 2.0 in June. Districts who are implementing the new system will be able to take this training virtually. We are planning for flexibility in professional development for the upcoming school year within the framework put forth by ODE.

DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY: Chad Rex reported that the last Technology Leaders network meeting of the year was Friday, May 22nd. The technology leaders decided to meet every two weeks during the summer to learn from and support each other as they prepare for the next school year. Mr. Rex was involved in the interviews for the Maintenance position and he participated in HVAC meetings. Mr. Rex continued to support Fulton County Job Fairs, however these have come to an end this month. Mr. Rex coordinated meetings with Remind, worked on an agreement, and submitted a requisition for a district account. This will provide the IEC with the ability to have one and two way communications with parents and students. Mr. Rex has been researching cleaning & sanitization supplies and submitted requisitions for masks and sanitizer for the main office and the IEC along with ongoing refills. This will be a focus of his work with the new maintenance technician. Mr. Rex also shared that he and Corey are in the final stages of our server migration project. Mr. Rex communicated to all NWOESC staff that they need to move any files that need protected by our backup system to be placed into their Google Drive. Mr. Rex also notified staff that Zoom account requests for the coming year should be made by June 30th.

Approved the following items under the consent agenda format: Minutes from the regular board meeting held April 29, 2020; FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS

AGREEMENTS:

NwOESC to provide to Bowling Green City Schools, Visual Impairment (VI) Services for the period of 8/15/20-6/15/21.

NwOESC to provide to Eastwood Local Schools, Visual Impairment (VI) Services for the period of 8/15/20-6/15/21.

NwOESC to provide to Elmwood Local Schools, Visual Impairment (VI) Services for the period of 8/15/20-6/15/21.

NwOESC to provide to Lake Local Schools, Visual Impairment (VI) Services for the period of 8/15/20-6/15/21.

NwOESC to provide to North Baltimore Local Schools, Visual Impairment (VI) Services for the period of 8/15/20-6/15/21.

NwOESC to provide to Rossford Exempted Village Schools, Visual Impairment (VI) Services for the period of 8/15/20-6/15/21.

To approve Annual Service Agreements with the following districts for the 2020-21 school year per R.C. 3313.845:

Defiance City Schools

Napoleon Area City Schools

Pike-Delta-York Local Schools

LEAVES

FMLA and Disability

RETIREMENTS

Wilhelm, Sandra, Paraprofessional, effective 5/30/2020

RESIGNATIONS

Bloss, Joshua, Paraprofessional, effective 7/31/2020

Clark, Joshua, Education Consultant, effective 6/30/2020

Dalton, F. Louise, ESL Instructional Aide, effective 6/30/2020

Pitchford, Holly, Paraprofessional, effective 6/01/2020

Trivelas, Alexandra, Paraprofessional, effective 7/31/2020

EMPLOYMENT RECOMMENDATIONS

CONTRACTS Administrative Contract Name Contract Length Hunter, Andrew ADM-2 Yr 7/1/2020-6/30/2022 Certified Limited Name Contract Length One-Year Uribes, Morgan CERT-1 Yr 7/1/2020-6/30/2021 Classified Limited Name Contract Length Davis, Larry CLASS-1 Yr 6/1/2020-6/30/2021 Rose, Ellie CLASS-1 Yr 5/1/2020-7/31/2020 Willitzer, Michael CLASS-1 Yr 5/1/2020-7/31/2020

Substitute Paraprofessionals

Gary Bidlack, Janet Bostater, Julia Brown, Adam Cook, Brittany Dominique, Amy Ducat, Jennifer Durbin, Andrea Eicher, Susan Flowers, Jodi Frank, Janet Grieser, Lisa Jones, Kathleen March, Abbey Nafziger, Amy Neff, Dale Openlander, Robert Palczewski, Susan Randolph, Barbara Roby, Connie Salisbury, Keisha Shawber, Joseph Stefanelli, Patricia Sutter, Paula Volkman, Christine Wood

Substitute Teachers

Mary Jo Andres, Terry Baldwin, Cindy Bassous, Barbara Beaman, Jamie Bialecki, Heather Blanchard, Jodie Blanchard, Clinton Bostelman, Dennis Bowers, Bailie Brock, Julia Brown, Lois Brown, Cheryl Buchhop, Karen Burns, Victor Cales, Joseph Carone, Charles Cary, Ronald Coles, Adam Cook, Kenneth Cronin, Kathryn Day, Nicole Demaray, Brenda Detmer, David Dowdy, John Downey, Amy Ducat, Diane Elchinger, Katelyn Eldridge, Keith Elting, Patti Fee, Lindsay Ferguson, Andrew Feyes, Megan Fisher, Dennis Ford, Adam Fox, Cecelia Fox, Lynda Fox, Nancy Gallehue, Alison Garcia, Mary Garman, Pamela Gault, Jamie Gill, Jeffery Gribler, Janet Grieser, Denise Grime, Nancy Grover, Deborah Guelde, Amber Hansel, Danielle Herr, Charles Hess, Patricia Hill, Ashley Hurst, Mary Jones, Jeffrey Killian, David Kina, Jenifer King, Susan LaDuke, Kathleen Lamming, Megan Lantz, Christine Long, Larry Long, Kathleen March, Donald McCord, Carol McInerney, Kevin McQuade, Matthew Meyer, Teresa Miller, Bradley Myers, Taryn Myers, Abbey Nafziger, Richard Neuwirth, Grant Nicholls, Dale Niederhauser, Sharon Nolin Taylor, Amanda Oehlers, Robert Olwin, Michele Ordway, Jamie Osmun, Cindy Ott, Ruth Owrey-Soto, Karen Pahl, Robert Palczewski, Roger Pence, Kelley Phillips, Allen Radlinski, Barbara Roby, Martha Rose, Betty Sadowski, Rhonda Samples, Larry Saxton, Suzanne Schmidt, Keisha Shawber, Jacqueline Singer, Terrilyn Singer, Gregory Slattery, Alan Smith, Janet Smith, Wallace Snyder, Sharon Sobota, Joseph Stefanelli, James Stoll, Rick Straley, Randall Stuckey, LuAnn Swary, Marilyn Thomas, Lisa Tippin, Christie Vanzandt, Thomas Wagner, Blake Watkiss, Renee Weaver, Steven Webster, Jamie Wisda, Janet Wyse, Roseanna Wyse, Debra Zimmerman, Maurice Zuver

Approved the following certified contracts and wage notices:

CONTRACTS Certified Administrative Name Contract Length Hastings, Steve ADM-3 Yr 7/1/2020-6/30/2023 Certified Limited Extended One-Year Limited Contract Biddix, Tammy CERT-1 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2021 One-Year Behrens, Gabrielle CERT-1 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2021 Clark, Shelby CERT-1 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2021 Jones, Jacob CERT-1 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2021 Jones, Melinda CERT-1 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2021 Keller, Raegan CERT-1 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2021 Knapp, Sara CERT-1 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2021 Merritt, Raellen CERT-1 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2021 Millen, Christopher CERT-1 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2021 Schmidt, Chantelle CERT-1 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2021 Shumaker, Matthew CERT-1 Yr 7/1/2020-6/30/2021 Spencer, Jordan CERT-1 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2021 Tietje, Tara CERT-1 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2021 Turnbull, Emily CERT-1 Yr 8/1/2020/7/31/2021 Warner, Page CERT-1 Yr 6/1/2020-8/31/2020 Winters, Michelle CERT-1 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2021 Two-Year Cai, Denise CERT-2 Yr 7/1/2020-6/30/2022 Custar, Richard CERT-2 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2022 Hammersmith, Emily CERT-2 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2022 Kelb, Beffy CERT-2 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2022 Opdycke, Debra CERT-2 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2022 Rode, Myriah CERT-2 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2022 Stebbins, Janet CERT-2 Yr 7/1/2020-6/30/2022 Stemen, Christine CERT-2 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2022 Tripp, Nichole CERT-2 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2022 Varble, Brooke CERT-2 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2022 Four-Year Aeschliman, Kristy CERT-4 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2024 Boyd, Tammie CERT-4 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2024 Eckley, Lindsey CERT-4 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2024 Giesige, Lisa CERT-4 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2024 Guzzonato, Kristi CERT-4 Yr 7/1/2020-6/30/2024 Keller, Kristina CERT-4 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2024 Lederer, Karley CERT-4 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2024 McCoy, Kayla CERT-4 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2024 Noirot, Marjorie CERT-4 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2024 Raitz, Erin CERT-4 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2024 Reamsnyder, Nicole CERT-4 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2024 Rentschler, Jessie CERT-4 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2024 Schroeder, Jacqueline CERT-4 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2024 Weaver, Megan CERT-4 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2024 Wilhelm, Jenna CERT-4 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2024 Yoho, Tricia CERT-4 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2024 SALARY NOTICES Certified Administrative Name Freshour, Larry Certified Notice Altman, Melissa Amspoker, Brooke Bauerle, Amy Bell, Heidi Bowling, Mary Briskey, Shannon Brown, Alissa Burnett, Kathleen Chafins, Sarah Chase, Jonathan Cooley, Kristen Corron, Robyn Ferguson, Matthew Fouts, Jill Funnell, Glenda Gerig, Kathryn Gleckler, Liza Gribler, Catherine Ham, Amie Hensley, Megan Herman, Dawn Hills, Bowen Hintz, Kalli Hyland, Patricia James, Elizabeth Johnson, Mandi Kaiser, Sabrina Kitchenmaster, Jenifer Krolak, Michelle Kruse, Amy Lentz, Jana Mabee, Susan Maloney, Katherine Mason, Gail McCann, Lindsey McGill, Neeley Mohring, Jody Mutzfeld, Deborah Nixon, Scott Oberlin, Brenda Olmstead, Patricia Olnhausen, Lynnette Paige, Sarah Patterson, Julie Pavel, Catlyn Peters, Abbey Ploegmakers, Lori Prigge, Kaela Ranzau, Christi Reinking, Lynlee Roehrig, Jackie Rose, Mary Rosebrock, Annette Ruffier, Alyssa Schlatter, Heidi Sechrist, Daniel Semer, Lexie Shawber, Julie Shively, Cheryl Shook. Alicia Shook, Amber Sidle, Shanna Thompson, Lori Topoleski, Amy Volkert, Michael Wachtman, Tiffany Wade, Jennifer Waidelich, Joilyn Whitney, Adrian Wichman, Holly Wise, Rhonda Wittenmyer, Deborah Zeigler, Lindy

Approved the following certified contract and wage notice:

One-Year

Remer, Michael CERT-1 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2021

Approved the following classified contracts and salary notices:

CONTRACTS Classified Limited Name Contract Length Repp, Bobbie Jo CLASS-2 Yr 7/1/2020-6/30/2022 Vincent, Jennison CLASS-2 Yr 8/1/2020-7/31/2022 Classified Continuing Baden, Allison CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Clap, Jennifer CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Cook, Debra CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Ensign, Andrea CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Graffice, Myra CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Huddle, Beth CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Kelly, Amanda CLASS-CONT 7/1/2020 Lee, Alessandra CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Lemley, Kandice CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Leu, Maggie CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Miller, Amy CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Nafziger, Brandi CLASS-CONT 7/1/2020 Nardone, Emily CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Peck, Joni CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Proper, Tiffany CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Schaffner, McKenzee CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Schwab, Terri CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Steingass, Desiree CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 Turpening, Patricia CLASS-CONT 7/1/2020 Vogelsong, Nadina CLASS-CONT 8/1/2020 SALARY NOTICES Classified Notice Name Alig, Melanie Allison, Ami Altamirano, Gloria Ashbaugh, Darcy Babcock, Makayla Baden, Cheryl Baden, Denise Badenhop, Sharon Behnfeldt, Angela Bailey, Brandie Baker, Mary Benson, Susan Bishop, Mackenzie Black, Julie Bodette, Beth Bostelman, Cagney Bostelman, Kristen Buchenberg, Sara Carpenter, Mikala Cheek, Jessica Ciepiela, Kayleigh Clark, Laurel Cook, Julie Cox, Sharon Davis, Amy Davis, Susan Decker, Amanda Decker, Denise Dempsey, Garrett Dunbar, Kendall Dunlap, Ashlyn Ellerbrock, Jenna Elrod, Lisa Falkenberg, Margaret Flower, Tori Fogt, Sara Fortier, Ashley Fouty, Jackie Fox, Lisa Franks, Sherryann Fry, Lynae Gearhart, Sandra Geldien, Mylee Gerdeman, Valerie Gerig, Kristy Godsey, Victoria Graber, Lori Greisinger, Kam Groll, Kelly Harris, Melanie Helwig, Debra Herold, Nichol Herold, Nichol Hesterman, Carol Hill, Dawn Hill, Melissa Howard, Denise Howard, Peggy Huerta, Valentina Hug, Skeat Hughes, Kristan Hutchison, Kimberly Hutchison, Shelly Johnson, Lynn Johnson, Mary Johnston, Tamara Kamp, Laura Kessler, Kortney Kingsborough, Patricia Kinn, Tami Klausing, Sandra Lero, Charles Lero, Phyllis Loeffler, Pamela Mack, Jodie Mallett, Kathy McCann, Cynthia McQuillin, Kori Meeker, Lisa Merrill, Rebekah Millen, Catherine Mohler, Mary Moll, Kathleen Moore, Hillary Nickels, Christina Nofziger, Rebecca Nowak, Denise Oram, Annette Ort, Jamie Osterland, Lisa Otterson, Derric Otto, Trisha Overfield, Kelly Owen, Ashley Pahl, Rachel Parker, Laura Parrish, Christina Pauley, Jenna Pawlaczyk, Cynthia Pelland, Jorden Phillips, Tara Pilmore, Lori Posey, Jodi Quigley, Michaela Radabaugh, Jacque Radel, Victoria Ray, Cheryl Renner, Sherry Repp, Darlene Rieger, Melisa Ritz, Angela Rohrs, Christine Rufenacht, Dawn Ruffer, Julie Sabatino, Brandi Schmitz, Deborah Schroeder, Brenda Simon-Miller, Shelley Sobecki, Abbey Staugler, Desiree Stein, Jason Sterken, Cara Stewart, Colleen Sturgell, Lisa Sullivan, Dawn Towell, Tamara Vanderveer, Katrina VanLoocke, Rochelle Vaughan, Jane Wagemaker, Letty Walker, Theresa Weirich, Sara Weis, Tracey Whitney, Kathleen Wurster, Shannon Young, Rachel Zenz, Julie

Approved the following classified salary notice:

SALARY NOTICES Classified Notice Name Weber, Christine

Approved the following retire/rehire contract: (Funds paid from 21stcentury grant)

Name Contract Length

Fauver, Warren CLASS-1 Yr 8/1/20-6/30/21

Approved the following non-renewals:

Certified Non-Renewal Notices Name Position Effective Date Hoellrich, Cadalynn Intervention Specialist 7/31/2020 Denham-Swank, Chanda School Psychologist 6/30/2020 Fraker, Christine Intervention Specialist 7/31/2020 Oyer, Barbara Student Support Specialist 7/31/2020

Approved the following non-renewals:

Classified Non-Renewal Notices Name Position Effective Date Bailey, Lisa School Psychologist Assistant 7/31/2020 Beck, Brittany Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Bly, Lexi Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Campbell, Debra Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Eicher, Andrea Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Flores, Jenna Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Ford, Erin Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Fritch, Carissa Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Herring, Debora Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Hewson, Cameron Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Hicks, Tina Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Hiler, Abigail Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Iverson, Danette Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Kearney, Susan Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Lawniczak, Sara Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Ordway, Jodi Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Rhodes, Haley Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Rinck, John Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Roddy, Deborah Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Roth, Dustin Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Shotwell, Patricia Office Coordinator 6/30/2020 Thatcher, Rebecca Office Coordinator 6/30/2020 Willey, Alexis Paraprofessional 7/31/2020 Wolf, Dawn Paraprofessional 7/31/2020

Approved motion to employ Joshua Clark as Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Professional Development for a period of two years beginning July 1, 2020 through July 31, 2022.

Authorized the treasurer to change from Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial reporting to cash basis financial reporting starting with the 2019-2020 fiscal year financial statements.

Approved a School Psychology Graduate Program Agreement for Jacob McClellan in collaboration with the University of Toledo.

Approved the following policy recommendations:

Policy 1520 Employment of Administrators revised Policy 2464 Gifted Education and Identification revised Policy 3120 Employment of Professional Staff revised Policy 3120.04 Employment of Substitutes revised Policy 3120.05 Employment of Personnel in Summer School and Adult Education Programs revised Policy 4120 Employment of Classified Staff revised Policy 4124 Employment Contract revised Policy 4162 Drug and Alcohol Testing of CDL License Holders and Other Employees Who Perform Safety Sensitive Functions revised Policy 6107 Authorization to Accept and Distribute Electronic Records and to Use Electronic Signatures revised Policy 6325 Procurement – Federal Grant/Funds revised Policy 8420.01 Pandemics and Other Medical Emergencies new

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT: Kerri Weir provided an update on several items. An Overview of NwOESC Services in Response to COVID-19 was shared. The Ohio Department of Education is working on a guidance document to assist districts in the reset and restart of the coming school year given the current public health crisis. As more information is released, schools will collaborate and continue to develop plans for the 2020-21 school year.

The Bryan City Superintendent Search has concluded with Mr. Mark Rairigh selected as the new leader of the district. NwOESC event planning for the 2020-21 School Year is underway. Bus and van driver training will take place on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 8:00 – 12:00 via virtual training. Registration is underway. New Staff Orientation is tentatively set for Tuesday, August 4, 2020 to familiarize new staff with our mission, vision and departmental processes. The Administrators’ Conference set for Friday, August 7, 2020 and the Annual Fall Staff Meeting set for Tuesday, August 11, 2020 are being reviewed for content and delivery given the current situation. Focusing on what is “essential” is the key task the Administrative Team is tackling as plans are developed.Over the next few months, several key items will be reviewed in preparation for the 2020-21 school year.

Items include various handbooks, Public School Works Training Plan, the Employee Evaluation Management System, and updates to informational documents, our website and other social media platforms. Our administrative staff and directors have been working to finish pilot year OTES 2.0 staff evaluations as able and inputting information into the state data collection system – eTPES. This year, several staff will be “exempt” due to COVID-19, which will place them into the evaluation cycle for 2020-21 at the same status they had at the beginning of 2019-20. Nineteen (19) OTES 2.0 evaluations were completed during the 2019-20 school year, one (1) staff exempt due to retirement, one (1) staff exempt due to resident educator status, and the remainder of staff exempt due to COVID-19. NwOESC will implement OTES 2.0, which incorporates both performance and high quality student data measures, effective with the 2020-21 school year. The NwOESC OTES 2.0 Policy is in the development stage and will be brought to the board later this summer for consideration.

NwOESC administrative staff are planning to recognize retirees this year by hand delivering their certificates of appreciation and retirement recognition gifts in early June. 2019-20 retirees include Mary Brandon, Gifted Education Teacher; Janet Lembach, Job Trainer/Paraprofessional; Stuart Schnitkey, Building Maintenance Tech; Brenda Sonnenberg, Paraprofessional; Cindy Suffel, Paraprofessional; Rhonda VonDeylen, Paraprofessional; and Sandra Wilhelm, Paraprofessional. Mr. Josh Clark has been selected as the Director of Curriculum, Instruction, & Professional Development with the departure later this summer of Kris Dobbelaere. Josh has experience teaching, as a principal, and most recently as an Educational Consultant for the NwOESC. Mr. Larry Davis has been selected as Building Maintenance Technician, with the coming retirement of Stu Schnitkey. Larry has several years’ maintenance experience in both industrial and public sector settings, and will begin in early June.

Entered into Executive Session for the purpose of investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or student and for the purpose of consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official. No action was taken.

As all of the business of the evening was complete the meeting adjourned at 7:51 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 23, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold, OH.

