Alzheimer’s Disease Topic For Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary

Marybeth Torsell, program manager for the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association based in Maumee, served as guest speaker at the 1:00 p.m. general meeting of Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Monday, May 13th in the hospital’s conference room.

Auxiliary President Armeda Sawmiller called the meeting to order and led everyone in the auxiliary prayer. Treasurer Joyce Schelling, program committee, introduced the speaker.

Funding for programs provided by the association is available from the state of Ohio Department of Aging. Mrs. Torsell highlighted the ten warning signs of Alzheimer’s:

1-Memory loss disrupts daily life, such as forgetting information learned recently.

2-Experiencing challenges in planning or finding solutions to problems, such as having difficulty processing monthly bill.

3-Trouble completing familiar tasks, such as compiling a list for a trip to the grocery.

4-Time or place confusion, such as losing track of dates, season, or time of day/night.

5-Trouble comprehending images visually, like problems judging distance while driving.

6-Experiencing new problems in speaking or writing words, such as identifying common objects by the wrong name.

7-Misplacing items and inability to retrace steps to find items, such as putting keys in unusual places and not remembering placing them there.

8-Exhibiting poor judgment and making bad decisions, such as dealing with finances or currency, possibly with phone calls asking for money/donations.

9-Withdrawing from routine work and activities socially, such as not participating in a favorite hobby or social events at the senior center.

10-Showing changes in personality or mood, such as feeling upset when routine is disrupted and easily becoming angry or frustrated.

Mrs. Torsell explained that Alzheimer’s patients usually have problems with short-term memory and tend to “live in the past” and may repeat the same thing to someone several times, not realizing the same question or information was being repeated.

As people get older, it is common to experience “senior” moments and occasionally one or two of the warning signs but is not necessarily due to Alzheimer’s.

However, if frequency and severity increases, the person affected needs to consult a physician accompanied by a relative and/or caregiver for diagnosis. Documentation of changes in a person’s behavior helps in the diagnosis.

Depression can be a factor, as well as hearing loss in seeking treatment for the condition. Nearly 7 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, including 800 in Williams County.

Volunteers are needed to serve as community educators and community connectors, who help raise awareness about brain health and the benefits of early detection. Community educators serve as volunteer speakers for the association to provide Alzheimer’s education.

Community connectors are volunteers to raise awareness of the association’s programs, share basic disease information and link the community to services. If interested in volunteering and receiving training for this , please contact Mrs. Torsell by email: matorsell@alz.org or ph: 419-419-5858.

More information is available on the organization’s websites: www.alz.org/memory concerns or www.alz.org/evaluatememory or call the Alzheimer’s Association Helpline (800) 272-3900. The Northwest Ohio Alzheimer’s Chapter office is located at 480 W. Dussel Drive, Suite 140, Maumee, OH 43537 (ph: 419-537-1999).

Following the program, an appreciation gift was presented to Mrs. Torsell from the auxiliary. President Sawmiller continued with the business portion, reading the thought for the day “One must have a good memory to be able to keep the promises one makes.”

Roll call was answered to “Something your mother taught you”. A moment of silence was observed for Jean Young, former member, and secretary, who passed away recently.

Reports were given by Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling. Correspondence read included thank-yous from Helping Hands Food Pantry and Montpelier Hospital staff for the appreciation day held May 6th. Armeda thanked all who donated food items and those helping with preparations.

Patient favors for May were flowers provided by the auxiliary board. Members volunteered to provide patient favors for the months of June through September.

The slate of nominees for the 2024-25 year starting July 1st was presented as follows: President-Linda Dilworth, Vice President-Elaine Willibey, Secretary-Connie Dunseth, Treasurer Joyce Schelling, and Historian-Ruth Cooley. All were unanimously elected. Armeda Sawmiller will continue on the board as Junior Past President.

A signup sheet was passed for attendance to the potluck luncheon meeting Monday, June 10th at 12:00 noon with the auxiliary providing ham loaf and dessert pies and members asked to bring veggie or fruit salads.

Those not already signed up and planning to attend are asked to contact Armeda Sawmiller (419-485-4567) or Connie Dunseth (419-630-0059) for a count by June 3rd when the executive board meets at 1:00 p.m. Guests are welcome at the luncheon.

The luncheon June 10th will be held in the fellowship hall at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 402 Broad St., Montpelier. Included during the meeting will be a candlelight memorial service and installation of officers. Roll call will be to relate “a memorable vacation”.