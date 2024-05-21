Bryan Athletic Boosters Receive Grant To Help With Improvement Project

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERPHASE TWO … The Bryan Athletic Boosters started fundraising for phase two of their Community Athletics Capital Improvement Project, and the Bryan Area Foundation awarded them a $200,000 grant to help them in their campaign. These monies will be used to improve the middle school-aged baseball, softball, and soccer facilities, including upgrades to Field 4 located in Recreation Park. They will also assist with constructing a new softball field and upgrading soccer amenities at the former Washington Elementary School site. If the Bryan Athletic Boosters reach their financial goal, all renovations and enhancements should be complete by the fall of 2024. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Chair Mark Miller, Bryan Athletic Boosters President Jason Brown, Bryan Athletic Boosters and Bryan Area Foundation representative Dave Batt, and Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee members Steve Voigt, Larry Harsila, and Carolyn Sharrock-Dorsten.