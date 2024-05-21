John “Joe” Rychener (1939 – 2024)

(Retired Owner Of Rychener Seed Co. In Pettisville)

Veteran

John Joseph “Joe” Rychener, age 84 years of Pettisville, passed away Tuesday morning, May 21, 2024 at Fulton Manor.

He was born October 8, 1939 at Pettisville, the son of Eldon “Tom” and Thelma Rychener and married Sandra Smith on September 18, 1965 and she preceded him in death on October 20, 2019.

A 1957 Graduate of Pettisville High School he then went on to serve his county in the U.S. Army, stationed in Hawaii for two years. Joe worked for his father at Rychener Seed Company in Pettisville then purchased the business in the 1970’s becoming the third generation of Rychener’s to own it and retired in 2011.

He was a member of the Pettisville Missionary Church and the Archbold American Legion B.L.W. Post 311. Joe was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed bowling, golfing, watching the grandchildren’s sporting events and snowmobiling when he was younger.

He is survived by two sons, Todd (Jeni) Rychener and Troy Rychener, both of Pettisville; six grandchildren, Korben, Jaret, Alec, Taylor, Caleb, and Sam (Julia); brothers, Phil (Elaine) and Chris (Marilyn) both of Pettisville; a sister, Jane (Delbert) King of Pettisville; and a brother-in-law, Larry (Jill) Smith of Wauseon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 54 years, Sandra; a brother, Tom; and brothers-in-law, Gene (Shirley) Smith and Bill (Arda) Smith.

Visitation for Joe will be held on Tuesday, May 28, from noon to 4 PM at Pettisville Missionary Church with burial to follow in the Pettisville Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at 5 PM at the church with Pastors John Horning and Kent Norr officiating. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Archbold American Legion or Pettisville Missionary Church.

