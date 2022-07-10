AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Napoleon River Bandits Sweep Doubleheader At Kokomo

Facebook

Napoleon 3 Kokomo Legion 1

Napoleon 4 Kokomo Legion 1

KOKOMO, IN – The River Bandits picked up two more wins as they were once again led by strong pitching performances in sweeping a doubleheader at Kokomo on Saturday.

The opener was scoreless after four innings before Napoleon put up a three spot in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run shot from Mark Butler (Defiance).

Luke Krouse (Antwerp) went 5 2/3 innings to earn the win with Nate Adkins (Fairview) pitching 1 1/3 in relief to earn the save.

Game two featured another stellar effort on the mound for Napoleon as Abe Delano (Ayersville) allowed just three hits in four innings and Adkins tossed the last three innings to get his second save of the day.

Butler capped off a three-hit day with a double while Jayden Jerger (Defiance) and Krouse each had RBIs in the nightcap.

NAPOLEON 000 030 0 – 3 5 2

KOKOMO 000 001 0 – 1 6 3

Records: Napoleon 30-4

WINNING PITCHER: Krouse (5.2 innings, 6 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk) OTHER: Adkins

LOSING PITCHER: Hansen (4.2 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks) OTHER: Mavrick, Hamilton

LEADING HITTERS: (Napoleon) Buter-home run, single, 2 RBIs; (Kokomo) Hansen-double, 2 singles

NAPOLEON 000 112 0 – 4 6 2

KOKOMO 000 001 0 – 1 4 2

Records: Napoleon 31-4

WINNING PITCHER: Delano (4 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Adkins

LOSING PITCHER: Sexton (4.1 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk) OTHER: Fowler, Calloway

LEADING HITTERS: (Napoleon) Butler-double; (Kokomo) Scott-double, single