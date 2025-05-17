American Winery & Brewery Makes Donation To Habitat For Humanity Of Fulton County

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CORK HUNT … Winner of the Golden Cork, Chris Dowd with American Winery owner, Tom Shank.

PRESS RELEASE – Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County, Ohio is thrilled to announce a generous donation from American Winery and Brewery following their recent 3rd Annual Easter Cork Hunt in the Vineyard event.

The festive spring celebration, held at the Wauseon vineyard, raised funds in support of Habitat’s local affordable housing mission.

The Easter Cork Hunt brought together community members for a day of laughter and lively competition, as participants raced to find more than 3,000 colorful wine corks hidden throughout the scenic vineyard.

Attendees competed for fun prizes, including awards for special hidden corks and the discovery of the coveted “golden cork.”

The event also featured two 50/50 raffles—both of which took a heartwarming turn when the winners chose to donate their winnings back to Habitat for Humanity.

Their generosity, along with the event proceeds, will directly benefit low-income families, elderly individuals, and people with disabilities in Fulton County through new home construction, critical repairs, and accessibility projects.

“When local businesses give back to their communities by supporting Habitat’s affordable housing mission, it helps neighbors in need, improves neighborhoods, and positively impacts housing initiatives,” said Heidi Kern, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County.

“Most importantly, these gifts give hope. Habitat is blessed by our partnership with American Winery and Brewery.”

American Winery and Brewery was established in Wauseon in 2014, opening to the public in 2019. Known for its welcoming atmosphere, the winery offers a wide range of wines—from dry to sweet and fruit-based—as well as a selection of craft beers, food options, and live entertainment.

Owner and vintner Tom Shank, who learned the craft from his father, continues to make his family’s dream a reality while enriching the local community through events like the Easter Cork Hunt.

The partnership between Habitat and American Winery and Brewery continues later this year with Habitat’s Wine Survivor, a reverse raffle fundraiser.

The winery will host the live drawing event on Friday, August 1, offering another opportunity for the community to support Habitat’s mission in a fun and engaging way. Tickets are available now at the winery and at www.habitatfco.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County, Ohio

Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable housing. The organization provides no-interest loans for new homes, critical home repairs, and accessibility ramps, serving those in need, particularly seniors and individuals with disabilities. Funding comes from grants, community fundraising, and generous donations like that of American Winery and Brewery.