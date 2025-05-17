North Central Fifth Graders Shine At Second Annual Science Fair

PRESS RELEASE – Fifth grade students at North Central Elementary put their scientific skills and creativity on display during the school’s second annual Science Fair held on May 16.

The event celebrated a year’s worth of hands-on learning, experimentation, and problem-solving as students presented their projects to peers, staff, families, and local community judges.

Projects explored a wide variety of topics—from botany, food science, engineering challenges, physical science, Earth science, and practicality—demonstrating the students’ curiosity and critical thinking.

“Our students have worked hard all year to develop their projects, and it was amazing to see their excitement as they shared their discoveries,” said Abbie Apple, fifth grade science teacher and event organizer.

“I’m incredibly proud of the effort, creativity, and perseverance they showed throughout this process.”

The fair received strong support from families and the community, with parents volunteering, donating snacks, and assisting with setup and cleanup.

A team of volunteer judges from the local area provided thoughtful feedback and encouragement to the young scientists.

Now in its second year, the Science Fair has quickly become a meaningful and inspiring tradition at North Central Elementary, giving students the opportunity to apply their learning in real-world ways and celebrate their growth.