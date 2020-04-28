AMP Awards Scholarship To Montpelier High School Senior Alison Lamontagne

COLUMBUS, OH: American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) has announced the 2020 recipients of its scholarship programs, the Lyle B. Wright Scholarship and the Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship. AMP is awarding a total of 10 scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Alison Lamontagne of Montpelier is a recipient of the Lyle B. Wright Scholarship.

Lyle B. Wright was a strong public power advocate who served on the AMP Board of Trustees from 1979 until his death in 1986. The $3,000 scholarships in this program are awarded to graduating seniors whose household receives electricity from an AMP member utility.

Thirty-one students were nominated for the Wright scholarship this year, five were selected based on their scholastic record, personal achievements and test scores.

Alison is a graduating senior at Montpelier High School and plans to attend North Carolina State University to study microbiology. Alison, the daughter of Kimberly and Brent Friend, and Amber and Stephen Lamontagne, is a member of the National Honor Society and participated in student council, cheer, cross country and track.

“It is great to have a strong municipal electric community like Montpelier as home to one of this year’s scholarship recipients,” stated AMP President/CEO Jolene Thompson. “I commend Miss Lamontagne for her outstanding achievements and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”

The AMP Board of Trustees established the scholarship programs in memory of public power leaders that contributed significantly to the organization and municipal electric systems in the region.

Since 1988, more than $378,000 has been awarded to deserving high school seniors through the AMP scholarship programs. For more information about AMP’s Scholarship Program, visit www.amppartners.org.