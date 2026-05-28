Williams County Man Indicted On 65 Felony Charges Involving Minor

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A Williams County grand jury has indicted Steven M. Jordan on 65 felony charges involving allegations connected to a minor.

Jordan was indicted in Williams County Common Pleas Court following action by the second-term grand jury. The indictment was certified on May 21, 2026.

The charges include one count of kidnapping, listed as a first-degree felony, with a sexual motivation specification.

The indictment also includes 40 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, all listed as second-degree felonies.

Those counts allege offenses took place on various dates between August 2025 and March 2026 in Williams County.

Jordan was also indicted on 20 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, all listed as second-degree felonies. Those counts allege activity occurring between March 6, 2026, and April 6, 2026.

The indictment further includes three counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, listed as fifth-degree felonies, and one count of endangering children, listed as a second-degree felony.

The case was presented by the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office. All charges are allegations, and Jordan is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.