Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Montpelier Woman For Attempted Aggravated Murder

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A Williams County grand jury has indicted Amanda S. Heller, of Montpelier, Ohio, on four charges following allegations from an April 26, 2026, incident. Heller was indicted in Williams County Common Pleas Court following action by the second term grand jury. The indictment was certified on May 21, 2026.

The charges include one count of attempted aggravated murder, listed as a first-degree felony with specifications, and one count of aggravated burglary, also listed as a first-degree felony with specifications.

The indictment also includes one count of domestic violence, listed as a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, listed as a second-degree felony with specifications.

The attempted aggravated murder count alleges Heller attempted to purposely, and with prior calculation and design, cause the death of another person.

The aggravated burglary count alleges Heller trespassed in an occupied structure when another person was present, with purpose to commit a criminal offense, and inflicted, attempted to inflict, or threatened to inflict physical harm.

The domestic violence count alleges Heller caused a family or household member to believe physical harm would occur. The final count alleges Heller knowingly discharged a firearm at or into an occupied structure that was a permanent or temporary habitation.

The case was presented by the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office. All charges are allegations, and Heller is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.