Anna Belle Smith (1933- 2024)

Anna Belle Smith, age 90, of Wauseon, passed away on January 5, 2024, in her home. Anna Belle was born on June 8, 1933, in Fulton County, to the late Clay and Grace (Quillet) Eby.

She was a graduate of Chesterfield High School. On December 28, 1955, Anna Belle married the love of her life, George Smith, and he survives. She worked as a supervisor at McCord.

Anna Belle loved to crochet and was known for her scrubbies that she crocheted and gave away. She was known to send greeting cards to people all of the time.

She enjoyed helping with Bible School at local churches and was a long-time member of the Haven Heights Baptist Church.

Anna Belle is survived by her husband, George Smith of Wauseon; daughter, Cheryl (Casey) Smith-Miller of Chapel Hill, NC; daughter, Julie (Ken) Soldenwagner of Wauseon; grandchildren, Cassandra (Curtis) MacDonald, Amber (Chris) Dillon, Aaron Soldenwagner, Kyle (Katherine) Miller, Ryan (Katherine) Miller, and Brett Miller; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, George Eby, Marie Smith, and Joyce Eby.

Visitation for Anna Belle will take place on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Haven Heights Baptist Church in Wauseon, from 2pm to 5pm. A funeral service will take place on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the church, at 11am, with Pastor Lance Wyse officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Smith Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Haven Heights Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Smith family.