Anna Pitman (1996 – 2025)

(Artist, Musician, And Crafter)

Anna Elizabeth Pitman passed away Friday, February 7th, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by immediate family.

Anna brightened the faces of parents Mark and Renee and older sister Madeline Pitman on May 15th, 1996 in Elgin, Illinois.

She became the older sister to siblings Eliot and Leah, but greater than that, was an intentional friend and steady mentor from childhood to adulthood.

From a young age, Anna was an enthusiastic artist, musician, and crafter. Visiting the library in her hometown of Bryan, Ohio, practicing piano and violin, baking and crafts with her grandmothers, and acting in local community theatre productions were staples of her childhood.

Embedded in Anna’s love of reading was a love of language, which led her to study Communications Sciences and Disorders at Harding University as a Trustee Scholar. During her time there, she participated in the theatre program, the Black Student Association Choir, and graduated with a 4.0 GPA and Honors with Distinction.

She later attended the University College London and completed their prestigious program to earn her Master’s of Research in Speech, Language and Cognition, where she also graduated with the highest distinction.

Anna was a passionate Research Study Coordinator at Northwestern University. During her time in Chicago, she was involved in numerous cancer support, mutual aid, and disability advocacy groups, continuing her dedication to kindness and generosity even in the midst of a terminal diagnosis.

Anna’s humility, intention, wit, and inclusive nature outmatched her ambition and achievements. She is remembered as a loving daughter, a supportive sibling, and a loyal friend.

She is preceded in death by Uncle Robert Jasper and maternal grandparents Adeline and Dale Jasper, all of whom resided in Franklin Grove, Illinois.

In addition to her immediate family, Anna is survived by paternal grandparents Merle and Barbara Pitman, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. May her remembrance be a gift to all who knew her.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2025 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Living Water Community Church (formerly Church of the Brethren) in Franklin Grove, Il. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. with a meal to follow.

To honor Anna’s generous nature, memorial donations can be made to the following charities: Undue Medical Debt (formally RIP Medical Debt); Rogers Park Free Store; Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation; Gilda’s Club Chicago; Lurie Children’s Hospital. www.linktr.ee/annapitman