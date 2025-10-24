Annual Chicken Pie Supper To Be Held At Wauseon First Christian Church

It was a wintry day in 1879 when Jacob and Elizabeth (Mattie) Miley set out for the church with their bobsled and team.

They arrived at the church and were joined by Jacob’s brother Thomas and his wife Caroline (Cally) Miley, who were there to help serve the supper. . .and serve they did!

The food was placed at the front of the church near the pulpit, and the diners sat in the front pews, where they were served by Jake and Tom Miley.

Coffee was made and kept hot next door at Mrs. Wood’s house. The menu consisted of fried chicken, hominy, pickles, bread and butter, cake, and coffee. The price was ten cents, and the ladies made $4.00 on their venture.

This was the beginning of what has come to be called the Chicken Pie Supper at Wauseon First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

Those who prepared the food and those who were served enjoyed the Chicken Pie Supper so much that it became an annual custom and has been served each year except 1943 (during the World War II because of sugar rationing) and 2020 (due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

In 1944, even though rationing was still on, members of the church saved their stamps and donated them to be used for the Chicken Pie Supper.

The all-homemade meal includes chicken pie, mashed potatoes with gravy, cole slaw, cranberry salad, and assorted homemade dessert pies.

This year, on Wednesday, November 12, the 145th annual Chicken Pie Supper will again be drive thru only, from 4:30 until sold out, in the church parking lot north of the fellowship hall. Please enter the parking lot off Oak Street.

The public is cordially invited to enjoy this special tradition. The church is located at 129 East Elm Street in Wauseon next to the library and across from the post office.