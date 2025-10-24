Archbold Rotary Learns How Snack Sisters Aid IEC’s Low-Income Families

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PROVIDING SNACKS … Lilli Radabaugh (right) recently told Archbold Rotarians about a project that five women coordinate for some 55 students at the Independence Learning Center, a school for students who require intensive behavioral support. The school is a program of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. The women call themselves the “snack sisters” because they provide weekend snack packs for every student at the school. The program was arranged by Rotarian Karla Ball (left).

PRESS RELEASE – Elementary through high school age students from the 23 Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams county school districts who require intensive behavioral support to meet their educational goals may attend the Independence Education Center.

The Center is located in the Tinora school district on Independence Road. Currently, about 55 students attend school there.

Lilli Radabaugh, one of five women who make up the “snack sisters,” told Archbold Rotarians that when they learned that teachers and staff and others at the school would use their own money to provide supplies that the students needed, they asked how they could help.

She was told that some of the students come from families with limited income and weekend food bags would be one thing that volunteers could provide.

The women accept donations from individuals, organizations, churches and others to give every student a Friday snack bag that may consist of items such as trail mix, pop tarts, breakfast bars, peanut butter crackers and other items that don’t need to be refrigerated.

Radabaugh explained that some items are donated for the group to package every week during the school year and that they can also accept monetary donations through the non-profit Sheperd’s Circle in Archbold.