Annual Chili Cook-Off Takes Over Downtown Wauseon

PHOTOS BY TIMOTHY KAYS, STAFF

By Timothy Kays

If you wondered what was happening on the 100 block of North Fulton Street in Downtown Wauseon on the morning of September 21, the smells being carried by the breeze should have told you. “It’s our annual Chili Cook Off,” said Bill Drummer, the Executive Director of the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. “The city puts it on. We have 14 vendors making chili today. I think we only had eight last year, so it keeps growing.”

Fulton Street was closed off between Depot and Elm Streets for the fall festival that drew a substantial crowd to the family friendly event. Vendors lined both sides of the street, and around the corner on Depot was miniature golf and inflatables for the kids, both of which saw a lot of action. The south end of the block had a stage set up where live entertainment was provided by the Wauseon High School Marching Band, Wells Music and more.

Mr. Drummer was all smiles in talking about the turnout for the event. “It’s in the hundreds,” he said. “I don’t know how many exactly, but I know we have the farmers market going. We have rides for all the kids. Obviously, we have entertainment. The Wauseon Marching Band was here; it’s just a good family day. We’re excited. It’s a family festival; it’s to bring families downtown. Mission accomplished!

