Annual Strawberry Shortcake Drive-Thru Returns To Wauseon June 14

PRESS RELEASE – Summer’s sweetest tradition is back as the Congregational United Church of Christ prepares to host its annual Strawberry Shortcake Drive-Thru on Saturday, June 14, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Area residents are invited to enjoy fresh, locally grown strawberries served atop homemade shortcake and finished with a generous dollop of whipped cream. The event, sponsored by the church’s Women’s Fellowship, will run while supplies last.

To access the drive-thru sales tent, attendees should use Depot Street and the alley behind Sullivan’s Restaurant. All proceeds from the event will benefit the church’s Building Fund, supporting ongoing efforts to restore the historic church building.

Organizers encourage community members to stop by, enjoy a taste of summer, and support the preservation of one of Wauseon’s cherished landmarks.

For more information, follow updates from the Congregational United Church of Christ.