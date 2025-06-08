Kunkle To Host Annual July 4th Parade & BBQ Chicken Dinner

PRESS RELEASE – The Madison-Kunkle Fire Department is gearing up for its beloved annual tradition: the Kunkle Parade and BBQ Chicken Dinner, set for Friday, July 4, 2025.

Festivities will kick off with the parade, winding through the heart of Kunkle, with lineup and parking starting at 11 a.m. behind the old school off Elm Street.

Organizers remind attendees that larger vehicles should enter town via County Road O, and that parking within town is limited. Handicap parking will be available at the fire station for those in need.

Following the parade, guests are invited to the Madison-Kunkle Fire Station for a mouthwatering BBQ chicken dinner. Tickets for the meal are $15 each and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with only 225 dinners available.

Each dinner includes a half chicken, baked beans, corn, dinner roll, cake, and water. Seating at the fire station is limited, so early arrival is recommended.

The event is hosted by the Madison-Kunkle Fire Department, with BBQ provided by The 5V BBQ. Organizers encourage everyone to follow the department’s Facebook page for updates and additional event information.

Come out and celebrate Independence Day with great food, community spirit, and small-town tradition!