Accident Has Closed US 20 In Fulton County

TOLEDO—The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a commercial injury crash on US Route 20, near milepost 25, in Amboy Township, Fulton County.

The crash occurred on July 24, 2024, at approximately 2:44 a.m. The crash and clean-up have US Route 20 closed in both directions.

A 2020 Freightliner semi operated by Furkat Rahimov, age 46, of Brooklyn, New York, was eastbound on US Route 20. Darrell Whatton, age 60, of Toledo, Ohio, was westbound on US Route 20 in a 2009 Kenworth semi.

Mr. Rahimov drove left of center, where he struck Mr. Whatton’s vehicle. Mr. Rahimov’s vehicle then continued off the roadway, where it struck a ditch on the north side of US Route 20.

As a result of the crash, approximately 10 to 15 gallons of oil leaked into the water-filled ditch.

The Swanton Fire Department was on scene and contacted the Ohio EPA to coordinate clean-up.

The roadway will remain closed until the scene can be cleaned.

The Ohio Department of Transportation arrived on scene to set up barricades and a detour. Mr. Rahimov was treated on scene for minor injuries, and Mr. Whatton was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Swanton Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, and K&K Collision.

The crash remains under investigation.