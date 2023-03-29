President & CEO Of Adriel Speaks To Archbold Rotary

GUEST SPEAKER … Todd Hanes, the president and CEO of Adriel, recently updated Archbold Rotarians on the organization’s 127 years of caring for children and their families in west central Ohio. Its primary mission is to strengthen and maintain families when possible, but when that is not possible, Adriel has divisions that focus on foster care and adoption. In addition to Adriel’s Archbold office, it also has offices in Toledo, Van Wert and Westerville plus its main office in West Liberty. The program was arranged by Jennie Gilroy.

Todd Hanes, the president and CEO of Adriel, visited Archbold Rotary on St. Patrick’s Day providing information about Adriel, which is perhaps best known for securing, training and supporting foster parents as well as helping arrange adoption when reunification of children with their biological parents is not possible.

Based in West Liberty, Ohio, Adriel also has offices in Toledo, Van Wert and Westerville.

When possible, Adriel tries to keep children and biological parents together through family coaching, respite services of limited duration and out-of-home placement of children.

Children who are placed in foster care through Adriel can receive a variety of counseling services through the agency’s licensed and degreed therapists.

And, when children from counties served by Adriel become 13 1/2 years old, they may qualify for the agency’s independent living and bridges programs that are designed to help youth learn how to care for themselves so they can become confident and productive adults.