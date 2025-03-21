EDGERTON BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Narrows Down Bus Barn Location; Discusses Dual Sports Participation Policy

(PHOTO BY BRIANNA BALOGH / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

BUS BARN LOCATION … A potential site for the bus barn is behind the Bill Fowler Wrestling Room.

By: Brianna Balogh

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Edgerton Board of Education took a short field trip, no permission slips required, during their March 17th meeting. Rescheduled to 4:30 to allow for time to view both potential bus barn locations, the meeting began right on time with President Robert Siebenaler calling the meeting to order.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited with roll call following. All members, Robert Siebenaler, Lyn Bowsher, Amanda Giesige, Nick Hug, and Bill Swan were in attendance.

Also in attendance was Superintendent Dr. Ben Wilhelm, CFO Treasurer Bill Blakely, Elementary Principal Lucas Smith, and High School Principal Brett Grieser.

First order on the agenda was the approval of the agenda, motioned by Swank and seconded by Hug. Second order was to waive the reading and approve the minutes from the prior meeting, motioned by Giesige and seconded by Bowsher.

Public participation was next, which is when Wilhelm introduced Jim Zavesky with Prodigy Building Solutions to discuss bus barn locations.

First, Wilhelm discussed some of the hindrances, such as excavation costs, for both potential sites. Zavesky handed out a rendering to each member before everyone ventured outside to the first location.

The first potential location, to the west between the school and St. Rt 49, presented some extra excavation costs due to the grade of the hill.

Also questioned during the discussion was the current storage shed, where some members would like to keep it with some aesthetic updates and others were fine with seeing it go.

Other concerns with this location was the turning radius for the buses and the potential for future use of this location, such as for additional parking.

The second potential location is to the east by the Bill Fowler wrestling room. This location would also require excavating but according to Zavesky the cost difference would be minimal.

There is potential extra cost with putting in a drive connecting the current school parking lot to the bus barn. The bus barn lot would also be connected to the wrestling room and would include paving that current lot as well.

The board discussed both locations, but the consensus seemed to be the second location visited. The convenience for the buses to travel directly from behind the school, currently where students board, to the bus barn and the fact that this location has no foreseeable future use helped many board members agree on this location.

After returning to the annex board room, the board thanked Zavesky, and he hoped to be back in April with a proposal to be discussed.

The treasurer’s agenda followed, presented by Blakely. First item was an update on the general fund, with expenses being $22,000 over revenue.

Blakely explained a variance due to last year being a leap year, which was questioned by Bowsher prior to the meeting.

The second topic was the food service report, which is down roughly $24,000. Again, Blakely explained that this is due to a state issue where the reimbursement for the CEP program for January came in late, now both January and February reimbursements will be seen in March.

Participation in the lunch program remains pretty consistent. Following were more updates to the CEP program. There is a governor’s proposal where breakfast would be required.

Blakely also updated possible federal legislation, which if it were to change to 60% Edgerton would no longer qualify. These are possible issues to watch in the future, as nothing has changed yet.

Item four on the treasurer’s agenda was an update on the Auditor of State, which should be wrapped up and finalized by late March or early April.

Next was the renewed CD, which was renewed at 4.05% for 12 months, questioned by Siebenaler last meeting. Blakely explained a few other options and informed the board he was advised to take this rate.

The final item before recommendation was an update to the state budget process, in which Blakely had the opportunity to visit several state representatives in Ottawa including Jim Hoops.

Blakely informed that discussions took place about increased operating expenditure and what could be done in lieu of increasing taxes on residents.

Adjustments could be made in the future to the way real estate tax is determined and distributed.

Blakely reassured that Edgerton Local Schools is in a good position financially and does not anticipate the need to vote on tax increases in the near future.

Before moving on to recommendations, Blakely briefly touched on the political climate and potential issues Edgerton Schools could face.

With the uncertainty in the future of the department of Education, Blakely stated that he did not foresee significant impact to Edgerton from a financial perspective but there are several federal grants Edgerton utilizes that could be cut, including title 2 and title 4.

Blakely finished with two recommendations for approval. First was the approval of payments and a list of current account balances and interest rates.

Second was to approve the initial estimates from NWOESC for the 2025-2026 school year, which are down slightly due to the population. The motion to approve was made by Swank and approved by all members.

Wilhelm followed with the superintendent’s agenda. He thanked everyone for walking to both sites for the bus barn. First he provided the board with information from the Four County Career Center meeting.

He followed with an exciting opportunity to have a S.T.E.A.M satellite program. Discussed in late February with Four County Superintendent Jeff Slattery and the administrative team, this would allow many more students to take part in S.T.E.A.M. classes from elementary through high school.

The instructor would be employed by Four County, much like the Ag instructor, and would be compensated at the end of the year based on the amount of students taking said courses.

Wilhelm stated, “From the financial side it is a win-win for both parties.” Hoping to implement in the coming school year, with the instructor likely being from the industry and then being trained in the teaching side as well as an additional classroom instructor for assistance being the course is largely project based.

This would allow one person to take ownership of the lab space and be able to monitor inventory more easily.

Siebenaler verified that the current instructor would not be essentially pushed out, and was assured those instructors have been involved in the discussions the whole way. Wilhelm explained this is a direction a lot of schools are going in.

Following was a discussion on dual sports for grades 9-12. Wilhelm introduced the topic and gave his view from being a coach, how it can affect roster numbers and team dynamic when an athlete is constantly out.

Principal Lucas Smith spoke about his experience teaching in a district who had allowed dual sport, and emphasized it depends highly on the student.

Principal Brett Grieser spoke about this as well, expressing the importance of having a well laid out plan from the start like identifying a primary sport and having all events mapped out.

Swank recounted his experience as a dual sport athlete in high school, being one of two in the school.

All three agreed that it would probably not be a large number of students who would participate because it is a large commitment and would have a strict GPA requirement but could definitely benefit some students.

Smith added that being able to participate in both sports, such as golf and football, could help a young athlete decide which sport is better suited for them.

Edgerton is one of two schools in the GMC conference who does not allow dual sports. All members agreed it could be beneficial, and it was something that could be voted on in April, after reviewing some policy examples being provided by Wilhelm.

The last item before recommendations was the Williams County Health Department student survey. Wilhelm explained that the survey has been changed to soften some of the content.

The survey will also utilize skip logic, where a ‘No’ answer to a certain question would then skip correlating questions.

In early March, local superintendents met with the new director of the Williams County Health Department, where this survey was discussed. There will still be an option to opt out of the survey for any student.

Siebenaler verified this survey was for grades 6-12. The data obtained from this survey is used to apply for and distribute grants.

Superintendent’s recommendations started with the approval of a service agreement with NWOESC for ELL specialist services.

This would be for 1 day per week, starting February 20 through June 15 at a rate of $276.49 per day. Explained by Wilhelm, this is a new service for English language assistance needed within the school.

Second recommendation was to approve a new revision to the recently adopted Special Education Model Policies and Procedures. When previously updated, certain language interfered with the Ohio Revised Code, mostly being semantics.

Next was personnel recommendations starting with the approval of the current NwOESC paraprofessional and teachers sub-list.

Following was to approve the non-renewal of 2024-2025 winter supplemental contracts, an annual action. Approval of supplemental 2024-2025 contract, pending pre-employment requirements, for Nicole Thiel as softball assistant/junior varsity coach.

Final personnel recommendation was approval of Clayton Flegal as a van driver for the 2024-2025 school year, pending completion of required certification and training, The motion to approve all recommendation was made by Hug and seconded by Swank, approved by all.

Elementary Principal Lucas Smith followed with the principal report. He highlighted several recent activities including the petting zoo during FFA week, dental talk with 1st graders, Right to Read Week with Family Fun Night and the Book Fair occurring during, and several students attending the math competition. Board members were provided with pictures of the above activities.

Upcoming events in March include picture day on the 20th, Bulldog Best assembly on the 21st and a trip to the Bryan Theater, and spring break the 24th through the 28th.

In April, dino school starts on the 3rd, which is for a 10 week program for K-2 focusing on responsibility, communication and bullying. Multi-Tier System of Support, MTSS, with Julie Eitiner is on the 7th. ROAR, respecting others and acting responsibly, has a guest presentation on the 9th and state testing begins the 14th. At the end of the month there is Kindergarten screening on the 23rd and 24th.

Principal Brett Grieser followed with the Junior High and High School report. He started with a congratulation to both Giselle Romero and Mrs. Kristin Manning.

Giselle won the Franklin B. Waters scholarship where students nominate a teacher, nominating Mrs. Manning. Giselle was awarded the Williams County overall representative as well.

Grieser stated how impressed he was with FFA Week, and his favorite part is the ownership the students take in the program and the amount of good food provided. The drive your tractor to school was also a favorite.

The quiz bowl team was also highlighted for their recent GMC win, with the junior varsity coming in 1st place and Varsity finishing 3rd, with Ben Thompson being 2nd in overall scoring.

Grieser finished out the report by highlighting over 40 students who attended the college fair at Northwest State Community College.

He provided several photos of the recent activities as well as winter sports activities, congratulating Alivia Farnham on 1,000 points.

Upcoming activities are the Musical April 11th-13th, mock interviews on May 8th, senior trip to the courthouse May 9th, and Fine Arts day on May 16th. Grieser finished by wishing all the spring athletes good luck.

The meeting was then excused to executive session, motioned by Giesige and seconded by Bowsher, at 5:56.