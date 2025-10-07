Archbold Car Show & Community Event Draws Crowds Downtown

CARS … Depot Street was lined with lots of bright and beautiful old-style cars like this Chevelle Malibu.

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SHOP … Attendees were able to shop around with local vendors, including numerous food trucks.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

Downtown Archbold came alive on Saturday, October 4, 2025, as cars, music, and the smell of chili filled the...