Archbold Community Comes Together To Honor Coach Char Sharp

COACH … Surrounded by those she has coached and mentored; Coach Char Sharp is honored during a ceremony held at Archbold High School.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

A special celebration took place Saturday, December 27, between the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball games at Archbold High School, as the community paused to recognize longtime coach and educator Char Sharp for her decades of service and lasting impact on Archbold athletics.

Former students, athletes, colleagues, family members, and friends were invited to attend the ceremony, many wearing commemorative shirts reading “Proud Product of Coach Sharp.”

During the recognition, those who had been coached, taught, advised, or mentored by Sharp were invited onto the court to stand alongside her, creating a powerful visual tribute to the generations she has influenced.

The ceremony highlighted a career that spans more than six decades and touches nearly every corner of Archbold athletics.

Sharp is a member of the Archbold High School Athletic Hall of Fame, the Adrian College Hall of Fame, and the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. She has also been featured in Sports Illustrated for her accomplishments.

Her moment of recognition began with her successes in volleyball, where she built one of the most successful programs in Ohio.

Sharp recorded 630 career wins and led teams to 17 NWOAL titles. From 1978 through 1983, her teams reached the OHSAA state tournament every year, finishing as state runners up four times and capturing two state championships during that stretch.

Her impact extended just as strongly to the basketball program. As head coach, Sharp earned 203 wins and guided her teams to multiple league titles and deep postseason runs at the district and regional levels.

She later returned as an assistant coach and has been part of the girls’ basketball program for 43 of its 50 seasons, contributing to a total of 754 program victories.

Sharp also served as head track and field coach from 1975 to 1979 and later assisted under coaches Chuck Forward and John Downey.

Over the years, she has held numerous roles at Archbold, including physical education teacher, athletic director, softball coach, GAA advisor, cheerleading advisor, and OHSAA volleyball and track official.

According to information shared during the ceremony, Sharp’s career includes 1,384 total wins, 32 NWOAL titles, 35 district championships, eight regional titles, five OHSAA state runner up finishes, and three OHSAA state championships.

Beyond the numbers, she has mentored more than 800 athletes, with more than 80 going on to compete at the collegiate level and more than 70 becoming coaches themselves.

The recognition was organized with the help of current Archbold softball coach Sarah Dominique, who said the idea grew out of a recent alumni softball gathering.

Dominique explained that several former players wanted to find a meaningful way to honor Sharp for her decades of dedication to the school and community.

While Sharp was aware something was being planned, Dominique said the goal was never to put her uncomfortably in the spotlight, but rather to give people a chance to show how many lives she has touched. Special shirts were created and worn by those in attendance as a visual reminder of that impact.

Dominique, who was coached by Sharp in high school and later coached alongside her, said Sharp has influenced her life in multiple ways, noting that her own mother was also coached by Sharp.

She described the celebration as a way to recognize someone who has given more than 60 years to Archbold students and athletics.

Sharp herself expressed gratitude for the turnout, saying she was overwhelmed by the number of people who came to support her.

She noted that the idea was never hers and credited the school administration, fellow coaches, and former athletes for making the moment possible.

While she admitted the attention was not something she seeks out, she said it was meaningful to see so many familiar faces and to reconnect with those she has coached over the years. Sharp closed by saying simply that, after all these years, “it’s been fun.”

As the ceremony concluded and play resumed, the moment served as a reminder that Sharp’s legacy extends far beyond banners and trophies.

Through decades of teaching, coaching, and mentorship, she has shaped generations of athletes and helped define what it means to be part of Archbold athletics.