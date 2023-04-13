Archbold @ Delta Varsity Softball

Archbold 10 Delta 0 (5 innings)

DELTA – Natalie Nofziger dominated in the circle, allowing three hits, and striking out ten as Archbold opened league play by handling Delta 10-0.

Bre Boysel contributed a single, double, and three RBIs for the Bluestreaks.

ARCHBOLD 311 14 – 10 13 1

DELTA 000 00 – 0 3 8

Records: Archbold 5-2 (1-0 NWOAL), Delta 1-6 (0-1 NWOAL)

WINNING PITCHER: Nofziger (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Clapp (5 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 13 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Archbold) Burkholder – 3 singles; Boysel – single, double, 3 RBIs; Maddie Thiel – single, double; Bowman – 2 singles; Makena Thiel – 2 singles; (Delta) – Kohlhofer – 2 singles

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.