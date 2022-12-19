Wauseon Schools Seeking Community Members To Serve As Liaisons For Finance Committee

The Wauseon Exempted Village School District Board of Education is advertising for three Community Liaisons to the newly formed district Finance Committee.

Members include Mr. Curt Crew, board member; Mr. Larry Zimmerman Jr., board member; Mr. John Kahmann, Treasurer and Mr. Troy Armstrong, Superintendent.

The committee’s purpose is to be accountable and credible to the community and to analyze district finances with an emphasis on the Five-Year Forecast.

The Community Liaison positions will serve as community representatives to the finance committee.

Interested candidates shall be residents of the Wauseon School District.

Although this opportunity is open to residents, the ideal candidates will have experience managing an organization and its budget.

All interested candidates are to submit a letter of interest to Treasurer John Kahmann via email at JKahmann@WauseonIndians.org or via mail to 930 East Oak Street, Wauseon, OH 43567 by January 15, 2023