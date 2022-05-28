Archbold Graduate & Business Owner Ryan Knox Featured Speaker At Rotary Meeting

Ryan Knox, an Archbold and Indiana University graduate who now lives in Michigan, returned home to explain how his company — Bridge Digital — can help businesses better utilize the data that they gather and save to improve efficiencies and make better informed business decisions.

He explained that everyone is already using A.I. (artificial intelligence) in their every day life — whether they realize it or not.

Some of the same concepts that Google and GPS mapping use can be used to help businesses better manage their operations using the data they that have already collected, but probably either never use or don’t use efficiently.

He said that 91 percent of the companies that use A.I. this way show a return on investment. And, since data is now stored on the cloud, companies are capturing and saving 15 times the data than they did just 10 years ago.

For example, Knox said most companies already have the data saved to better forecast the amount of product that their clients, but they don’t effectively use that data to make the needed product. The result is carrying less inventory and using materials more efficiently.

Bridges Digital, the company that Knox co-founded, can use a manufacturer’s data to develop a program that is unique to each company as well as train and advise company employees to identify other areas where advanced technology could improve efficiency and the bottom line.

For more information of how Bridges Digital can help all types of businesses, visit their website: www.BridgeDig.com.

Shown are Jim Wyse (left), who arranged the program, and Ryan Knox, co-founder of Bridge Digital and a 2006 graduate of Archbold High School.