Archbold High School’s FCCLA Club Completes Project With Support Of Rotary

SERVICE PROJECT … Four members of the Archbold High School FCCLA club sort through some of the books, games and other items that they collected for Adriel Foster Care’s family preservation program room. From left: Aubrey Eicher, Meg Mello, Jadelynn Whitacre and Eva Crossgrove. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

Members of the Archbold High School Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) service club recently completed a project to benefit Adriel Foster Care’s family preservation program in Adriel’s Archbold office.

The club collected or used donations to purchase books, games, and other items that children and families could use to make the room where program visitations are held more comforting.

More than 100 items were collected and more than $350 was donated to purchase items. Many of the items donated and financial support for the project came from Archbold Rotarians.

Throughout the year, Rotarians help support some of the club’s service projects.

Besides the project at Adriel, FCCLA members held a work day at Toledo’s Ronald McDonald House, made luminary kits for the Fairlawn fund-raiser during the holidays and volunteered with Fulton County Christmas Cheer.

FCCLA also hosts the senior citizen luncheon that is held every year at the high school.

To recognize the students’ commitment to community service, Archbold Rotary hosts the FCCLA year-end breakfast in May where the Rotary Club awards $500 college scholarships to two FCCLA seniors who have provided exemplary leadership to the club and participated in community service projects.