The Spring Thaw Flea Market, sponsored by the Agricultural Society, took place at the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier over the weekend.

FLEA MARKET … Shown is a display of decorative antique decoratives at the Williams County Fairgrounds. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.