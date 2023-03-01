Life Changing Church Team Builds 11th House In Dominican Republic

LLC FEBRUARY 2023 TEAM … In the back are the men who went on the LCC Dominican Republic mission trip, from left to right, Matt Gardner, Steve Mayer, Rick Stiver, and Mark Purk. The ladies who went were Angie Etchen Aleesha Wall, Allyson Fenicle, and Noreen Purk. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

By: Rebecca Miller

Ever since 2016, Life Changing Church or LCC (formerly Life Changing Realities Fellowship - LCRF) in Edgerton (with second campus now in Angola, Indiana) has been sending Missions Teams to a specific village in the Dominican Republic (DR).