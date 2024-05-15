Archbold Library To Hold Open House For New Early Literacy Center

(PRESS RELEASE) – The public is invited to the Archbold Public Library Early Literacy Center Open House, June 4, from 6pm until 8pm. We are very excited that our new construction project is nearing completion, and we would like to share this exciting news with the community, with your help!

The Early Literacy Center is a space that is built with pre-readers in mind, with ample opportunities to use the Five Best Practices set forth by research based, Every Child Ready to Read, which are read, play, sing, write, talk.

Each activity in the Early Literacy Center serves a specific purpose in preparing children for kindergarten and reading, whether it be the dress-up area, workbench with tools, kitchen, reading nook or music center!

We’ve invited families and teachers from area preschools and daycares, along with library patrons to our event, so there will be many opportunities for fun photos to accompany the article.

We hope everybody join us in celebrating this new space that will definitely become a destination location for area residents!