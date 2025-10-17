Archbold Lions Club Names Diane Tinsman Citizen Of The Year

PRESS RELEASE – It was a fitting scene for the news to arrive. On Thursday evening, Oct. 2, Diane Tinsman was found in one of her favorite places — the Black Swamp Arts Center in downtown Archbold, a space she helped bring to life and continues to nurture with passion.

When Archbold Lions Club officers stopped by to share the news that the selection committee had reviewed six nominations and chosen her as this year’s Archbold Citizen of the Year, Tinsman was momentarily speechless.

After discussing the honor with her husband and the person who had nominated her, she graciously accepted.

An Archbold native, Tinsman has spent decades enriching her community — especially through the arts. The youngest daughter of Maynard and Carolyn Sauder, she discovered her love for music and theater early on and continued developing that passion throughout her education and career.

While attending Kenyon College, she remained active in the arts while earning a degree in psychology. She later received her master’s in social work and went on to spend 24 years at the Bowling Green State University Counseling Center.

“I found my calling working with individuals and families—helping them feel better about themselves and build healthier relationships,” said Tinsman.

In 1999, she became one of the founding members of the Black Swamp Arts Council (BSAC) and has served as its president since 2001. Under her leadership, BSAC has grown into a vital cultural organization, offering art classes, camps, concerts, exhibits, and scholarships.

In 2017, she launched the Mobile Arts Program, which brings free creative experiences to those with limited access to the arts.

The program has reached participants at Fairlawn Communities, Community Health Professionals, the PATH Center, and Sunshine Communities, among others.

From 2000 to 2015, Tinsman directed the BSAC’s Creative Arts Camps for students ages 6–12, which have since expanded to four locations and now serve more than 275 students annually. “Watching young campers light up as they engaged in the arts brought me so much joy,” she said.

Following the donation of the building at 210 N. Defiance Street, Tinsman chaired the committee to renovate and remodel the facility into what is now the Black Swamp Arts Center.

She led the fundraising efforts and served as interim director until Hope Wallace was hired this year. “Having a permanent home downtown will allow more individuals to experience the joy of the arts in all its forms and demonstrates our town’s commitment to creativity,” she said.

Her influence extends throughout the region. She has served on the Archbold Mural Committee, the Sesquicentennial Committee, and the Barn Quilt Trail project, which features 17 colorful quilts across Fulton County.

She also helped bring art to local celebrations with the popular BSAC Kids Art Zones and supported high school art showcases.

Beyond the arts, Tinsman has served in numerous leadership roles at Archbold United Methodist Church, including the Leadership Team and Staff Parish Relations Committee.

She has also volunteered for Care and Share, served on the Archbold Library Board, and currently sits on the Sunshine Communities Board.

When she isn’t volunteering, Tinsman enjoys time with family and friends, playing pickleball, walking, reading, and traveling.

She and her husband, Garrett, have been married for 35 years and are parents to two sons — Chandler, who lives in Iowa City with his wife Carolina and their infant son, and Bryce, who resides in New York City with his fiancée, Liz Kelly.

The Archbold Lions Club is proud to recognize Diane Tinsman as the 2025 Archbold Citizen of the Year for her tireless dedication, leadership, and commitment to enriching the community through the arts and beyond.

The award will be presented during the Archbold Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting on November 13 at Founders Hall.

For more information please contact: John Poulson, Archbold Lions Club 1st Vice President, jpoulson1977@gmail.com or Wendy Gericke at director@archboldchamber.com