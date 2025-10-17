Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Hosting Job Fair

PRESS RELEASE – Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center invites you to attend a recruitment event for the 2025-2026 school year.

We’re seeking Substitute Teachers and Substitute Educational Aides who are interested in supporting the education process, have experience working with children and want to impact the lives of young people in the schools and their community.

There are ESC classrooms in various school districts located throughout Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties. The Substitute Job Fair will be held at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (205 Nolan Pkwy., Archbold, OH 43502) from 10AM-2PM on Thursday, October 23rd.

Have you considered becoming a substitute? Gain valuable experience in education and with school-aged children and make a difference in your community.

You can submit your application and professional references online at: www.dedicatedschoolstaffing.com. Bring your resume for onsite interviews! Please contact Dedicated School Staffing with any questions at 419-725-9499.