Archbold Man Sentenced On Ten Counts Of Pandering Obscenities

An Archbold, Ohio man was sentenced on April 21, 2022 In the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Jaycee J. Riley, age 48, previously pled guilty to ten counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Riley possessed child pornography.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Riley to five years of community control. He ordered Mr. Riley to serve 33 days in CCNO with work release; pay court costs; pay a fine of $1,000; continue treatment with CCFA in Napoleon and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; not possess any pornographic materials; comply with a 10:00 pm. to 6:00 a.m. curfew; have no unsupervised contact with minors; have no relationship with anyone who has minor children; not use any camera, computer, or cell phone with internet capabilities; not use social media; and register as a Tier II sex offender. Mr. Riley received credit for three days served in jail.

Mr. Riley was found to be a Tier II sex offender, which requires address registration and verification for a period of 25 years, with in—person Verification every 180 days with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Riley serving 6-18 months in prison for each count.