Two Fulton County Residents Sentenced In Common Pleas Court

Two Fulton County residents were recently sentenced In the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Rodney Baranowski, 63, of Fayette, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to five counts of Illegal Use of a Minor or Impaired Person in a Nudity~0riented Material or Performance. He possessed or viewed materials that would show minors in a state of nudity.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Baranowski to prison for 18 months, and Mr. Baranowski was found to be a Tier I sex offender, which requires address registration for 15 years, with in-person verification annually with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.

Shae Carter, 30, of Swanton, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. She failed to appear for her pretrlal conference scheduled for August 27, 2021 In the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Carter to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 am. curfew, successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court Program, obtain a valid driver’s license within six months, complete a dual diagnosis with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and Successfully comply with any recommendations, serve 90 days on GPS monitoring, and serve 116 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Carter spending 6-18 months in prison.