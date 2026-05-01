Archbold Middle School Honors March Bluestreak Leaders

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
LIVING THE BLUESTREAK WAY … We are proud to announce our AMS Bluestreak Leaders for March. These students were selected for exemplifying excellent character, the “Bluestreak Way”: 5th grade: Harper Graber, Benji Stewart, Camilla Martin and Zhane Cheney; 6th grade: Hudson Seibert, Scarlett Wanemacher, Tripp Dominique and Ashlyn Cordes; 7th grade: Mae King, Carter Mignin, Kolton Ackerman and Tessa Rufenacht; 8th grade: Baylen Cordes, Henry Throne, Cecilia Sebert and Bronzen Glore.