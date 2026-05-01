Fulton County Resident Passes February Ohio Bar Exam

The Supreme Court of Ohio has released the results of the February Ohio Bar Examination, announcing that a Fulton County resident has successfully passed the assessment.

A total of 338 aspiring attorneys took the statewide examination. The successful applicant from Fulton County is Ryan Scherer. This achievement represents a substantial milestone in their professional development as they prepare to enter the legal field and serve their communities.

Applicants who meet all admission requirements will be sworn in as attorneys during a special session of the Supreme Court of Ohio. The Bar Admissions ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at the Palace Theatre in Columbus.

To accommodate public viewing, the ceremony will be live streamed on the Supreme Court website.

The Supreme Court of Ohio administers the bar examination twice a year.

The Court retains exclusive authority over the regulation of the practice of law in Ohio, which encompasses the admission of new attorneys, the biennial registration of active attorneys, the administration of continuing legal education, and the discipline of attorneys in cases of professional misconduct.

The Supreme Court of Ohio is the highest court in the state, serving as the court of last resort on questions of Ohio law and the state constitution.

The Court is dedicated to ensuring equal justice under the law, overseeing the state’s judicial system, and regulating the legal profession to maintain the highest standards of integrity and public service.