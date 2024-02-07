Archbold Middle School Selects Mindset Leaders

AMS “100% ACCOUNTABLE” MINDSET LEADERS … These students were chosen by their peers and teachers for exemplifying taking responsibility for their own success and not allowing limiting beliefs to hold them back. Front Row (L-R) 5th Grade: Lilli Dominique, Mycah Miles, Sawyer Lauber, Kaden Pierson. 2nd Row – 6th Grade: Maci Morrow, Kayla Benecke, Gus Legato, Dawson Martz, and Zayd Guelde. 3rd Row – 7th Grade: Brenden Bosco, Imani Zimmerman, Jessa Mohring, Tatum Wanemacher. Back Row- 8th Grade: Jesse Schumacher, Harrison Wyse, Hadley Hudson, Claire Bailey. Not pictured: Owen Stewart – 5th Grade.