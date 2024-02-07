St. Mary (Edgerton) 5th & 6th Graders Exploring Circuit Boards

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERHANDS ON LEARNING … St. Mary students in grades 5 and 6 are learning with circuit boards in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) class. They are exploring how circuit boards work and are just beginning to learn how to program them to complete various “problems” or “projects.” Upcoming lessons will focus on programming to ring the doorbell, activate the propeller, and create a lie detector among others. Mrs. Hug and Mr. Michael create lessons throughout the year with an emphasis on STEM. Students also have opportunities to tour various manufacturers throughout the year to learn how these projects and the knowledge they gain can be used in future careers. They love the hands-on, creative problem solving that STEM requires. Shown working are Eli McMaken, Chase Roberts, and Josie Juhasz.