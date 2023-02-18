Archbold Multi-Sport Standout Krayton Kern Signs With Adrian College For Baseball & Football

DUAL SPORT SIGNING … Krayton Kern has signed with Adrian College to continue his academic career while continuing to play football and baseball. Shown with Kern as he makes it official are seated - Keith Kern (father), Krayton Kern, Kim Kern (mother). Standing-Archbold Baseball Head Coach Dick Selgo, Archbold Football Head Coach David Dominique, Archbold Baseball Assistant Coach Jeff Brunswick. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Nate Calvin

ARCHBOLD – An athlete playing two sports at the next level isn’t something you see a lot of, especially in this day and age of athletes focusing on just one sport.

That is what Krayton Kern of Archbold will be doing after signing a letter of intent to be part of the football and baseball teams at Adrian College.