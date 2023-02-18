Rebecca Allen (1929-2023)

Rebecca Jane Allen, 93 of Ithaca, Michigan passed into the arms of Jesus at the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan due to a heart ailment.

She was born on November 28, 1929 in Kokomo, Indiana to Clyde and Icy (Shonert) Buchanan.

Rebecca moved many times during her teenage years due to her father passing.

She helped her mom take care of individuals in nursing homes and care centers. This compassion continued throughout her life.

After graduating from Alma High School in 1946, she married Denzil Allen on March 20, 1947. She and her husband owned and ran Allen’s Ready Mix in Ithaca for over 20 years.

During this time, she also obtained her LPN degree. She used this degree in both hospital settings and opened Rebecca Allen’s Adult Foster Care in rural Ithaca, which she ran for many years.

Rebecca and Denzil lived a full and fun life. They were devoted to their family and their Lord. They loved to travel, taking several trips to Europe with friends and visiting every state capital in the United States.

Rebecca was also able to visit all of the United States President’s burial sites. After Denzil passed away, she still enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends in Florida, Arizona and Michigan.

She also enjoyed spending time with friends at the Ithaca Senior Center and had a passion for playing the Hand and Foot card game with family and friends.

Rebecca was saved at age seven and was raised primarily in the United Brethren Church denomination.

She played piano and organ for many years at the Ithaca U.B. Church and attended the East Washington U.B. Church in Ashley, Michigan for the last several years.

She is survived by three children, Rick (Lana) Allen of Ithaca and Page, Arizona, Patricia Chirra of Pioneer, Ohio and Janet (Randy) Ferguson of Phoenix, Arizona and Breckenridge, Michigan; ten grandchildren, Adam (Tracey) Allen, Autumn (Chris Piper) Allen, Ty Ferguson, Stacie Ferguson-Olea (Josue Olea), Casey (Jamie) Ferguson, Joy (Aaron) Barker, Heidi Allen, Zacc (Amberlee Kruger) Allen, Jared Allen, Daniel (Makayla Wines) Allen and; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Denzil; son, Robert Allen; son in-law, Florian Chirra; grandchild Shane Ferguson, great grandson Jacob Mizer, three brothers, Clyde, Hershal, and Kenneth Buchanan; two sisters, Helen Van Luvan, and Pansy Faye “Pat” Wright.

A memorial service for Rebecca will take place in the summer of 2023. She will be laid to rest at North Star Cemetery in North Star, MI.

Memorials may be given to East Washington Church at 8050 S. Crapo Rd., Ashley, MI 48806 or Ithaca Senior Center at 1101 E. North St., Ithaca, MI 48847.

