ARCHBOLD PROM: Enchanted Forest

(PHOTOS BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

An enchanted evening was had by Juniors and Seniors who attended the 2023 AHS prom on Saturday, April 29.

Promgoers arrived at Archbold High School to “walk the red carpet,” offering photo ops for family, friends, and the community.

From the school, the nearly 200 students then traveled to Founders Hall where they stepped into an “Enchanted Forest” to enjoy appetizers before dinner.

The dinner, which was prepared by Founders Hall, featured a pasta bar with the choice of spaghetti and meatballs or chicken alfredo. Ice cream with either a chocolate brownie or chocolate chip cookie was offered for dessert.

Following the meal, students took the dance floor and enjoyed tunes provided by DJ T.O. out of Sylvania.

To round out the evening, students headed back over to Archbold High School for the after-prom portion of the event.

Originally planned to be held at Sauder Village, the last leg of the event had to be relocated to the school due to the rainy forecast.

After-prom activities included: 2 escape rooms, go-karts, a pedal trolley, archery tag, laser tag, an inflatable melt-down, a glass craft, Karaoke, a cash cab, a caricature artist, henna tattoos, airbrush tattoos, and multiple yard games. Food trucks were also onsite to help students conquer any late-night cravings.

Hosted by Junior Class, the prom committee consisting of 12 junior class students did an amazing job organizing fundraisers, decorations, dinner, music, and more.