Swanton’s 180th Fighter Wing To Participate In Large-Scale Readiness Exercise

Airmen assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing will participate in a Large-Scale Readiness Exercise, May 4-7, at the base in Swanton, Ohio.

The exercise is a full-scale assessment of the 180FW’s ability to survive and operate in challenged environments.

Those living and working near the base may see and hear increased activity, both on base and the areas immediately surrounding the installation.

Area residents can expect to see increased traffic and activity along the perimeter and at entry control points.

Residents may also hear increased noise from loud speakers, sirens and loud booms, as part of simulated training scenarios.

F-16 fighter jets will be taking off and landing at various times throughout the week as the wing conducts 24-hour operations.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct enhanced training operations as part of their overall mission readiness requirements.

Readiness training, conducted in realistic environments under realistic circumstances, ensures our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment.

A minimum of two readiness exercises are required to take place over a five-year period and are scheduled, in addition to real world deployments and training exercises, to ensure Air National Guard Wings are trained, equipped and ready to deploy at a moment’s notice, anywhere, at any time, in support of U.S. National Defense Strategies.

The men and women of the 180FW appreciate the continued support from our communities and the outpouring of well wishes.

The success of the 180FW is founded on the steadfast support, trust and generosity of our local communities.