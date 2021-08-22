Archbold Rotarians Hear About High Expectations For 2021 Lady Bluestreak Volleyball Season

Archbold volleyball Coach Debbie Culler told Rotarians that she expects this year’s team “to make some serious magic” in league and tournament play this fall.

Loaded with returning letter winners from an 11-6 team that graduated just three seniors last year, she said the Bluestreaks will have depth this fall that they lacked a year ago.

In her second year as head coach at Archbold, she has 25 girls on the high school varsity, junior varsity and freshmen teams.

She expects Fairview and Tinora to be among the tougher teams that Archbold will face as the non-league opponents have strong volleyball programs.

And, in league competition, she expects Wauseon, Swanton and Bryan to challenge Archbold for the NWOAL title.

Coach Culler explained that she works closely with Archbold’s seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams so those girls know what to expect when they reach the high school program.

Pictured are Mark Hagans, who arranged the program, Coach Debbie Culler, and the team’s two returning senior letter winners Addison Ziegler and Carsyn Hagans.