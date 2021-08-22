Motorcycle Accident In Fulton County Seriously Injures Delta Man

Pike Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on County Road M at County Road 10-2 in Pike Township, Fulton County, at approximately 3:56 P.M. on August 22, 2021.

A Buick Encore operated by Margaret McCrory, 78 years of age, of Toledo, Ohio, was traveling west on County Road M. A Kawasaki Vulcan, operated by Jacob Meek, 28 years of age, of Delta, Ohio, was traveling south on County Road 10-2.

Ms. McCrory failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection into the path of Mr. Meek. Mr. Meek’s motorcycle struck the passenger side of Ms. McCrory’s Buick Encore. The Buick Encore overturned onto its side.

Ms. McCrory and her passenger, David Henley, 85 years of age, of Toledo, Ohio, were transported by EMS to the Fulton County Health Center for treatment of minor injuries. Neither was wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.

Mr. Meek suffered serious injuries and was transported by LifeFlight to St. V’s Hospital in Toledo. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Impairment is not a factor in this crash. This crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, AA Truck Service, Fisher Rescue, Metamora Amboy Fire and EMS and LifeFlight.