Archbold Rotarians Hear From Cast Of Fall Play

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FALL PERFORMANCE … Archbold High School’s drama department presents the romantic comedy “It Happened on Route 66” in the school auditorium at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 15 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 16. Eight members of the 33 students who are part of the AHS production explained the plot and their role in the play to Archbold Rotarians recently. Front row from left: Lily Cox, Rosemary Dennis, Molly Rutledge and Janae Murillo. Back row: AHS principal Royal Short, director and middle school teacher MacKenna Whitacre, Kira Murillo, Joel Ward, Jade Whiteacre and Gavin Miller. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at cur8.com. The program was arranged by Rotarian Trevor Fruth.

PRESS RELEASE – “It Happened on Route 66” is a comedy with unexpected twists that is set in a 1950s diner in Winona, Arizona – one of the many towns along the original U.S. 66 that began in Chicago and ended in Santa Monica, California between 1926 and the mid-1980s when it was mostly decommissioned as a federal highway.

The show will come to life at the Archbold High School auditorium, not far from Ohio 66, in two shows performed by a 33-member production cast and crew on Saturday evening, November 15 (starting at 7:30 p.m.) and Sunday afternoon, November 16 (starting at 2:30 p.m.).

Directed by MacKenna Whitacre, the play is set in a 1950s diner where a movie actress winds up after fleeing her wedding in a broken down car. Characters in the diner try to protect her identity by making her a waitress. And that’s when the fun begins.

MacKenna told Rotarians that the students who are part of the production have worked well together and are part of a vibrant drama high school drama department.

She added that as the cast has learned their character, they have even added some improvisation from the original script.

A teacher at Archbold Middle School, she explained that this is her third production at the high school, noting that student participation in the drama productions has increased from 15 her first year to 33 this year.

An Archbold graduate, MacKenna said tickets can be purchased at the door or online at cur8.com.