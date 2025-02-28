Archbold Rotarians Learn About Downtown Hillsdale, Michigan Revitalization Plans

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

DOWNTOWN HILLSDALE PLANS … Luke Robson (right), founder and president of Hillsdale Renaissance LLC, recently told Archbold Rotarians about his plan for revitalizing the downtown of Hillsdale, Michigan, his adopted hometown, after decades of decline. The program was arranged by Levi Wyse (left).

PRESS RELEASE – Hillsdale, Michigan got its start as a railroad town in 1834 and became a college town a few years later. All of that set the stage for it to become the prosperous county seat of Hillsdale County with as many as 12 factories and a thriving downtown.

However, fortunes changed, factories closed and by the late 1980s it was a city in decline. Only two of the factories remained.

And, the town’s largest employers – Hillsdale College and the hospital – were both vital anchors for the community, but as non-profits both were exempt from paying property taxes to support the town.