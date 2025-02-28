Hicksville’s Huber Opera House Director Speaks To Bryan Rotary

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

OPERA HOUSE HISTORY … Chris Feichter, Director of Operations of the Huber Opera House in Hicksville was a recent speaker to the Bryan Rotary Club. The Huber was first built in 1882 as an opera house for shows on their way to Chicago or New York. In the early 1900’s it was also used for Vaudeville and a place for politicians to speak. In the mid-1900’s it became a movie house. When the Huber fell in disrepair in the 1990’s, a group of citizens formed a non-profit to “Save the Huber” and the restoration began. During the past 25 years, it has become a venue for plays, musicals, concerts, weddings and receptions, family celebrations, and business meetings. There is a full schedule of events this year celebrating 25 years of renewal in conjunction with the celebration of the village of Hicksville’s 150 years. The Huber Opera House is a unique venue and available for a variety of special gatherings. Pictured is Cheryl Andres, Rotary President and Chris Feichter, Director of Operations Huber Opera House.